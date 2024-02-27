Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brogan Stewart, 24, appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, along with Christopher Ringrose, 33, and 24-year-old Marco Pitzettu.

All three defendants only spoke to confirm their names and ages and were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on March 15.

It is alleged the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and had acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

The three men appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism (Photo by PA Wire)

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

Stewart, of Leeds, Pitzettu, of Derby, and Ringrose, of Cannock, Staffordshire, are all charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism on or before February 20, 2024.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested last Tuesday following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.