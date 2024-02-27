Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds man charged with preparation of an act of terror over 'extreme right-wing activity' investigation

Three men - including one from Leeds - will appear in court charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism following an investigation into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”, police have said.
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested at their homes last Tuesday following its investigation into suspected extreme right-wing activity.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.

The three men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism. Photo: PAThe three men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism. Photo: PA
The three men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism. Photo: PA

The trio’s homes were searched during the “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation and on Wednesday warrants were granted to extend their detention, police added.

Stewart, from Leeds; Pitzettu, from Derby, Derbyshire; and Ringrose, from Cannock, Staffordshire; are all charged preparing an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

