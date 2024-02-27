Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested at their homes last Tuesday following its investigation into suspected extreme right-wing activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.

The three men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism. Photo: PA

The trio’s homes were searched during the “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation and on Wednesday warrants were granted to extend their detention, police added.