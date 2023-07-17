Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds man admits killing Scott Foster after body found in the road

A man has admitted causing the death of a man whose body was found on a Leeds street.
By Nick Frame
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
The area cordoned off on Rosgill Drive after Mr Foster's body was found. (pic by National World)The area cordoned off on Rosgill Drive after Mr Foster's body was found. (pic by National World)
Liam Petch appeared at Leeds Crown Court from this morning, via video link from HMP Leeds, where he admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to the death of 47-year-old Scott Foster.

Mr Foster’s lifeless body was found on Rosgill Drive in Seacroft on the night of June 14 this year.

Petch, who is aged 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, has not been given a sentence date as the court awaits a pathologist’s report, while the court said other matters needed to be resolved, including the possibility of a Newton hearing in order for specific details of the incident to be established.

He is due to appear for a short hearing on October 4, with a Newton hearing pencilled in for October 16. If no Newton proceedings are required, then he could be sentenced on that date.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC told Petch, who was remanded in custody: “The family and friends (of Mr Foster) need a resolution to this as soon as we possibly can.”

Officers were called to Seacroft following reports of an assault shortly after 9.05pm on June 14. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene. Detectives also questioned three suspects who were arrested in connection with the man’s death.