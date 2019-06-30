Leeds Lidl supermarket liquid attack: Everything we know so far

Have your say

A community has been left in shock after a horrific liquid attack in the car park of a Lidl supermarket.

Here is everything we know so far:

Where was the attack?

The Lidl car park on Oak Tree Walk, Gipton.

When were police called?

West Yorkshire Police officers were called at around 7.16pm on Saturday (June 29).

Who else attended?

Paramedics and the fire service also attended the scene.

Who was injured?

A 28-year-old female and her two-year-old baby.

What was the liquid believed to be?

The fire service deemed the liquid to not be corrosive.

The liquid was believed to be anti-freeze.

What happened to the victims?

The victims were taken to hospital.

Were the victims injured?

The victims suffered minor injuries in the attack.

What did the supermarket say?

A Lidl spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our store team immediately contacted the authorities and provided support, following an incident that took place outside of our Gipton store on Saturday evening. Our thoughts are with those affected and we will continue to provide the police with any assistance they require."