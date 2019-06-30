A mum and two-year-old baby taken to hospital after liquid thrown over them in Leeds supermarket car-park

Have your say

A mum and baby were taken to hospital last night after receiving injuries when liquid was thrown in a supermarket car park.

Police were called at around 7.16pm to reports someone had thrown liquid over a 28-year-old female and her two-year-old baby in the Lidl car park on Oak Tree Walk, Gipton.

Paramedics and the fire service arrived and the fire service took precautions and tested the liquid.

The fire service found the liquid not to be corrosive.

The liquid is believed to be anti-freeze.

The victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.