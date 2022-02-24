Leeds leisure centre closed until further notice following reported sexual offence

Police are investigating a report of a sexual offence near to the Corinthians Rugby Club in Middleton.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:36 pm

The incident is said to have occurred between the hours of 8-9pm yesterday evening (February 23).

As a result of the incident Middleton Leisure Centre will remain closed until further notice.

As a result of the incident Middleton Leisure Centre will remain closed until further notice. Picture: Google.

The centre confirmed the closure via their Facebook page: "Due to unforeseen circumstances - our site will be closed until further notice." it read.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Please feel free to use John Charles Centre for sport."

A police cordon remains in place while investigative work is carried out.

Initial enquiries remain ongoing.

