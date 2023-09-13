Watch more videos on Shots!

Bradley Pickles appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week to be sentenced for breaching a non-molestation order and a restraining order. The 28-year-old turned up at his ex-partner’s home the day after the restraining order was made, following his conviction for harassing her earlier this year.

The defendant began sighing and muttering under his breath as the judge, Recorder Tony Watkin, considered his sentence. When Judge Watkin told him he should be aware that muttering would not help him, Pickles said: “I’m aware, mate.”

To which the judge replied: “I’m not your mate, I’m your honour.”

The court heard that Pickles was given an 18-month prison sentence on April 25, suspended for two years, after being convicted of harrassment, causing fear of violence and breach of a non-molestation order.

As well as the non-molestation order already in place against his ex-partner, a restraining order was also made during that hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Pickles breached both orders between April 26 and July 20 this year. He “continuously” turned up at the victim’s home, which was captured on Ring doorbell footage, and shouted through her letterbox to open the door. On one occasion he shined a torch into her house.

On July 20, he sent a voice note to his ex-partner via his sister’s Facebook account, telling her to “watch it, mate”. He claims this was in relation to him getting with another partner, not to watch out for the threat of harm.

Pickles was interviewed by police the following day and gave no comment, but pleaded guilty to breaching the orders at the first opportunity before the courts.

Prosecutor Jordan Millican read out a victim impact statement from Pickles’ ex-partner, who said their four-year relationship turned sour when he started using drugs and became paranoid.

She said: “Bradley is the kindest and most loving person you will ever meet, however, when he takes drugs he is not the person we all know. You cannot help somebody who does not want to be helped.

“I want to move on with my life, instead of wondering - when is the next time Bradley will turn up at my door because he’s on drugs? I’ve gone above and beyond for Bradley, however I cannot watch Bradley ruin himself anymore, as he is ruining me along the way.”

Pickles, of Tong Way, Farnley, has nine previous convictions for 13 offences. Mitigating, Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said that when the defendant is not under the influence of cocaine he is a “very different person”. She added: “He is remorseful and wants to turn his life around”.

The judge activated Pickles’ suspended sentence and added an extra six months for the current offences, locking him up for two years. His restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended until April 2028.