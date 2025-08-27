Armed robbers raided a jewellery store in East Leeds on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police that just after 11am, several suspects smashed the window of Brown’s Family Jewellers at Cross Gates Shopping Centre using a sledgehammer.

The gang then fled the scene in a blue Renault Clio.

The suspects smashed the window with a sledgehammer. | National World

Police quickly set up a cordon to begin their investigation. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for Cross Gates Shopping Centre said they will not comment on the incident.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist detectives is urged to contact Leeds District CID online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting log 635 of 27 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.