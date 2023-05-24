Fifty-eight-year-old David Cash lost his temper during an argument over their dogs at their home on Litton Way, Whinmoor, earlier this year and assaulted his partner. But the next day the bickering continued and he grabbed her by the shoulders and kneed her to the face before dragging her by her hair towards the kitchen, prosecutor Alisha Kaye told Leeds Crown Court.

She said she could feel her hair being ripped out as he was screaming at her to get out of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told over the years he had had tried to help her with her own problems, but since suffering a stroke he admitted he shouted and swore at her more often.

It was accepted that Cash's loss of inhibitions caused by his stroke was a major factor in the violence.

He admitted charges of assault and actual bodily harm (ABH). Mitigating, Andrew Pickin said he suffered the life-changing stroke during the pandemic lockdown and as a result, did not get the support he required.

He said: “Only now is he getting the support after going and getting it himself. It’s been a difficult recovery for him over the past three years. It was extremely out of character, he is not a violent person.”

Judge Tom Bayliss KC jailed him for nine months, suspended for two years, and ordered him to take part in the accredited Building Better Relationships domestic violence programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad