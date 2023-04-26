Biker denies killing dad-of-four on Leeds road through dangerous driving

Allan Davis denies killing Robert Baron through dangerous driving following the horror crash at Bramham in September 2021.

The 67-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court today where he formally entered a not-guilty plea. A trial date has been fixed for May 28 next year. It has been pencilled in for three days and Davis, of Abbots Road, Selby, was handed bail.

Mr Baron’s family were present in court for the short hearing, where Judge Tom Bayliss KC apologised for the delay in the upcoming trial.

Robert Baron, whose motorcycle was in collision with Allan Davis' bike on West Wood Road.

He said: "There’s a backlog at the moment which is why it won’t take place until next year. I’m very sorry for that. For being in limbo like this, I can only apologise. It’s the first available date we have.”

The crash happened at West Woods Road, Bramham, which runs parallel to the nearby A1M, at around 11.25am on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Mr Baron, a 57-year-old from Richmond in North Yorkshire, was known as ‘Bob’ and was a husband and father-of-four.

His Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards Bramham when it was in collision with Davis’ Honda travelling in the opposite direction. A Bentley car was also travelling in front of Davis’ Honda.

The two motorcycles collided and in doing so, then collided with the Bentley.