Leeds Hospitals Charity warns of scammers posing as fundraisers doorstep knocking

The charity said they had "recently been made aware of people working in West Yorkshire posing as fundraisers from Leeds Hospitals Charity".

This activity has included residents being asked to share bank details, the charity said.

In a social media warning, they said: "We do have professional fundraising agencies working on our behalf, but please note all our authorised fundraisers will:

Example of a legitimate doorstep caller

"Wear Leeds Hospitals Charity branded clothing eg: vest, t-shirts, or jackets.

"Carry identification with them that will have the name and branding of one of the agencies that we work with.

"We are currently working with SMILE, Britevox and SEC.

"If you are unsure whether a fundraiser is genuine, or have any concerns about their conduct, please don’t hand over any of your personal details. You should never feel pressured to make a donation.