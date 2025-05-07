Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after reports that a hidden camera was found in the women’s changing rooms during an amateur production at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Police have now confirmed that a 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism, after female cast members reported finding a concealed device on during the production of Les Miserables at the New Briggate-based theatre on April 6.

The man has been bailed pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

A hidden camera was reportedly found at The Leeds Grand Theatre during the production of Les Miserables | National World

The production, which ran from April 3 to 12, was put together by Leeds Amateur Operatic Society (LAOS) in collaboration with amateur societies LIDOS, Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company, and Bradford's Buttershaw St Paul's AODS.

It featured a 17-piece live orchestra, a 20-person choir and 50 costumed performers.

A spokesperson for Leeds Amateur Operatic Society said: “I can confirm that the society has been contacted by West Yorkshire Police and that we are working with officers in relation to an incident alleged to have occurred during the recent production of Les Miserables at The Leeds Grand Theatre.

“It would be inappropriate to expand any further at this time, since the matter is still under investigation. However, we continue to work closely with the police and at the appropriate time officers will release further information should they deem this necessary.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Heritage Theatres, which runs the Grand Theatre, said: “Leeds Heritage Theatres worked closely with the police and LAOS Musical Theatre Company to investigate the incident.

“Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of our team and all companies involved was our highest priority.”