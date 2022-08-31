News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Festival 2022: Cleaner arrested following reports that two teenage girls were sexually assaulted

A cleaner working at Leeds Festival has been arrested following reports that two teenage girls were sexually assaulted.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:48 pm

On Saturday, police received a report that two 16-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted by touching over clothing in the Brown campsite at Bramham Park.

A 39-year-old man, who was a member of cleaning staff, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The man received a formal conditional caution, which also excluded him from the festival site.

A man has been arrested following reports that two 16-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted at Leeds Festival (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Most Popular

Police made a total of 50 arrests at Leeds Festival, the majority of which were for drugs supply offences.

Just 27 arrests were made in 2021, compared with 56 in 2019 and 48 in 2018.