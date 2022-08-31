Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, police received a report that two 16-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted by touching over clothing in the Brown campsite at Bramham Park.

A 39-year-old man, who was a member of cleaning staff, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The man received a formal conditional caution, which also excluded him from the festival site.

A man has been arrested following reports that two 16-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted at Leeds Festival (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Police made a total of 50 arrests at Leeds Festival, the majority of which were for drugs supply offences.