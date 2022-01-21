Leeds estate agent faked forms and lied to police as he tried to dodge being prosecuted for speeding

Umair Matloob faked forms on three occasions, claiming that someone else had been driving his car after he was caught driving above the speed limit.

Leeds Crown Court heard Matloob drove at 83mph in a 40mph area in his VW Golf in Leeds in January 2020.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said checks revealed Matloob was the registered keeper of the vehicle and a notice of intended prosecution was sent to his home.

Leeds Crown Court

The defendant was required to enter his personal details on the form.

He returned the document claiming that a man called Faheem Ahmed had been the driver.

The same address was provided and a notice was then sent to Faheem Ahmed.

The document was returned but contained an invalid driving licence number.

Two further letters were sent to Matloob's home which were returned with incorrect details for Faheem Ahmed.

A police officer then went to Matloob's home on March 3, 2020.

The officer saw that the car involved in the speeding offence was parked on the driveway.

Matloob spoke to the officer and claimed Faheem Ahmed was his tenant, insisting he was responsible for the speeding offence.

The officer asked Matloob to contact the man.

The defendant pretended to use his phone to ring him but said there was no answer.

The officer noticed that Matloob had entered a mobile phone number that had a digit missing.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was cautioned and told the officer he would 'take the hit' because he was not driving".

The defendant was interviewed under caution but made no comment.

He was asked to undergo a handwriting analysis but declined.

Matloob, 23, of Copgrove Road, Roundhay, pleaded guilty to doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

Seamran Sidhu, mitigating, said Matloob had led an "exemplary life" up until the offence and has no previous convictions.

Mr Sidhu said Matloob's family had owned an estate agency business for around 40 years which he was due to take over.

The barrister said: "He is coming up through the ranks learning the business."

"He understands it is a grave mistake that he made and he must face the consequences of it.

"He said he buried his head in the sand every time this matter cropped up".

Matloob was given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,500 costs.

Matloob was banned from driving for six months.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "Not without a considerable degree of hesitation, you are just squeaking out without a custodial sentence.