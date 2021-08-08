Liviu-ciprian Mustafa was arrested after his boss watched on a mobile phone security app as he took £4,500 in cash from an office.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mustafa broke into Bedwise UK, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, on June 24 this year.

Adam Keenaghan, prosecuting, said the 26-year-old had been working at the company for three weeks when he carried out the offence.

Leeds Crown Court.

The firm's owner received a security alert on his mobile phone at 2.25am after an alarm was triggered within the building.

He then watched footage on his mobile phone as Mustafa gained entry to the building.

Mr Keenaghan said the victim recognised Mustafa as he was wearing the same clothes from the previous day at work.

The owner went to the factory and discovered that a door to his office had been forced open and cash had been taken from a drawer.

The court heard he did not contact police straight away but went to Mustafa's home on Battye Street, Dewsbury, at 5.15am.

Mustafa's partner answered the door and told the man that he was not at home.

The owner returned to the factory and then went back to Mustafa's address at 6.30am.

Mustafa's partner said the defendant had still not returned home.

As the victim was talking to the woman a taxi stopped outside the house.

Mustafa's partner signalled to the driver that the taxi had been cancelled.

The owner became suspicious and asked the driver where the taxi had been booked to go.

The driver told him that the vehicle had been booked to go to Manchester Airport.

The owner then demanded to be allowed into the house and found Mustafa hiding in a bedroom.

Mustafa pointed to a pillow in the bedroom and the cash was found underneath it.

Police were then contacted and he was arrested.

Mustafa pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has previous convictions for driving offences.

Probation officer Malcolm Brown told the court that the father-of-two had stated during an interview that he had taken the money after he began abusing cocaine and alcohol.

Mr Brown said: "He has been living somewhat of a single man's lifestyle.

"He realises that he has put not only himself but his family in jeopardy."

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Mustafa pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been in custody since being arrested.

Mustafa was jailed for 16 months.

Judge Simon Phillips said: "You deliberately targeted your employer's premises.