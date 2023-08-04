Rowan Hughes turned up at his 82-year-old mum’s home in Headingley on four occasions between April 27 and May 17 this year, despite being banned from visiting her.

Leeds Crown Court heard that historically, drug addict Hughes would go to his mum’s house to ask for money to fund his substance misuse. When she declined, there were occasions when he broke into her home and stole from her.

His mum applied for a non-molestation order which was granted in May 2022. The order banned Hughes from coming within 100 metres of his mother’s home.

Rowan Hughes, 57, kept turning up at his elderly mother's house despite being banned from visiting her (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

On April 25 this year, Hughes was released from prison after being jailed for breaching the order. Just two days later, the 57-year-old went to his mum’s street, jumped over a neighbour’s fence and entered her back garden. He asked his mum for money and refused to leave until he was spoken to by her partner.

He visited her home again on May 5, May 11 and May 17. Prosecuting, Mr Abdul Shakoor said this was a “persistent breach” of the order and had left Hughes’ mum feeling scared. Mr Shakoor added: “She feels she cannot sleep at night and does not like going out in case she might see him.”

Hughes was arrested on May 17 and later pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching the non-molestation order and one count of stalking without causing fear of violence. He has 48 previous convictions for 99 offences, spanning over four decades, including breaching restraining orders and non-molestation orders.

Mitigating, Stuart Field said the root causes of Hughes’ behaviour is problems with addiction, accommodation and isolation. He added that after Hughes was released from prison, with no money, he “felt the only person he had in the whole world was his mum”.