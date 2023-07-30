Other cases included a “naive” Leeds teenager caught with Class A drugs and two men working as 'security' for a cannabis growing site who were found with a samurai sword and knuckle duster.

Trung Hoang

Former nail bar manager Trung Hoang, of Neath Gardens, Gipton, was caught after police raided his home and seized his devices. Officers found thousands of indecent images of children, including 40 still and 1,579 moving Category A images. There were 61 still and 833 moving images under Category B, and 40 still and 924 moving images under Category C.

Other cases included a “naive” Leeds teenager caught with Class A drugs and two men working as 'security' for a cannabis growing site. Pictures: James Hardisty/Tony Johnson

The 26-year-old was also caught with an extreme pornographic image and a prohibited image of a child. He avoided immediate custody, with Judge Hawks suspending a 12-month prison sentence for two years.

Gang of burglars

Jamie Rayner, 21, Luke Manley-Ward, 20, Keegan Thackray-Holmes, 19, and Ellis Brook, 18, went on a “sophisticated” crime spree in the early hours of March 30 this year, along with a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age.

The five defendants stole a silver Audi from outside a house in west Leeds. They then gained entry to another property by burning through a lock and stole six watches, cash and a wallet from a drawer in the living room. Rayner, Manley-Ward and Thackray-Holmes were handed 36 months in custody. Brook was given a reduced sentence of 30 months in custody, as he was 17 at the time of the offences.

Connagh McGuire

Connagh McGuire was caught with a grip-sealed bag of cocaine and another seven bags close by him, after police spotted him with two other males.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of cannabis. But he tried to argue that he had a lesser role in the drug dealing operation, as he was working to pay off a debt. He was sentenced to 28 months in custody.

Jakob Orlowski and Mateusz Dardzinski

Jakob Orlowski, 25, and Mateusz Dardzinski, 32, were sentenced to 32 months and 28 months in prison respectively at a hearing on Thursday. The two men were working as security at a cannabis farm in Leeds and were found with a samurai sword and knuckle duster.

Orlowski, Appleton Square, Leeds, had pleaded guilty to one count of producing cannabis and one of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and Dardzinski, of Autumn Terrace, Leeds, had pleaded guilty to one count of producing cannabis and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

Chelsea Standage

Chelsea Standage, 21, of Barden Road, Wakefield was sentenced to eight years and eight months imprisonment after pleaded guilty to causing the death of Elliott Lemm, 20, by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to two other passengers in the vehicle.

