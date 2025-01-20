Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manhunt has been launched to locate a convicted heroin dealer in Leeds who failed to turn up to court.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Shafiqul Islam Ali was found guilty of conspiracy to supply two kilos of heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property at a trial held in his absence last year.

The offences relate to incidents which took place in Leeds between May and July 2020.

Shafiqul Islam Ali was sentenced to a total of 14 years. | WYP/NW

He was due to appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing last week (January 13) where he was given a sentence totalling 14 years in his absence.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, which tackles Serious Organised Crime, said: “Ali was convicted of these serious offences after a four-day trial and given a lengthy sentence that reflects the seriousness of his crimes.

“We are now appealing to the public for information to help locate Ali and bring him to custody. If anyone has any information that may help our enquiries, please come forward with those details.”

A warrant has been issued by the court for Ali’s arrest and officers are keen to obtain further information about his whereabouts.

The 43-year-old, formerly of Grafton Street in Bradford, is described as an Asian male, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about Ali is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13200327588.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.