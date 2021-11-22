Paul Kavanagh waited outside a lift at the unit on Bismarck Court before stabbing 51-year-old Jamie Giles 25 times with a kitchen knife, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Mr Giles was declared dead at the scene of the incident on April 8.

Leeds Crown Court

The court heard Mr Giles died before he got the chance to meet his baby granddaughter.

Kavanagh had refused antipsychotic medication and was a cannabis user when he killed Mr Giles at the unit, which is run by St Anne's Community Services.

Kavanagh, 57, denied murder but admitted manslaughter due to diminshed responsibility.

Prosecutor James Lake said the accommodation for vulnerable residents is staffed 24-hours-a day.

Mr Lake said Kavanagh had taken an "active dislike" to Mr Giles and staff members had noted Kavanagh's "rude and aggressive" behaviour towards him.

Mr Lake said one witness reported that Kavanagh was "always bullying" Mr Giles and "having a go at him."

On April 8 other residents had seen Kavanagh verbally abusing Mr Giles.

Just after 11.30pm a member of staff heard shouts from the foyer area and heard one resident say "He has stabbed him."

The staff member saw Mr Giles on the floor and Kavanagh holding a knife in his hand.

Kavanagh walked away while the staff member called emergency services.

The staff member gave first aid to Mr Giles, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Mr Lake said Kavanagh sat down and said: "I've killed him."

A witness said Mr Giles was trying to get away when Kavanagh stabbed him.

After the killing, Kavanagh made numerous insulting remarks about Mr Giles, saying he was "evil."

A forensic pathologist carried out a post mortem which revealed Mr Giles suffered 25 distinct wounds.

Most of the wounds were to his chest and he also had stab wounds to his face and neck.

Kavanagh has 48 previous convictions for 83 offences, including assault and battery.

Mr Giles' daughter wrote in a victim impact statement: "The death of my father has been really hard to deal with and come to terms with. The way he died is always on my mind."

She added: "My daughter keeps me going. It hurts me so badly that my father never got to meet her during the last year's of his life."

Mr Giles' sister wrote in a victim impact statement: "He never got the chance to meet his granddaughter because of Paul Kavanagh."

Consultant psychiatrist James Todd said: "He (Kavanagh) suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.There is absolutely no doubt of that."

Mr Todd said Kavanagh had declined treatment for his disorder two weeks before the killing and was continuing to use cannabis on a regular basis.

Dr Todd and a second psychiatrist both recommended that Kavanagh be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC adjourned sentencing to a later date.

Kavanagh is currently being treated at Newton Lodge at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield.