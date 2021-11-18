Man repeatedly punched in unprovoked dancefloor attack at Leeds University Union

The 20-year-old victim was was repeatedly punched in the face in the early hours of September 18.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in relation to the attack.

The suspect was described as a black male, aged about 20, about 5ft 9ins tall, with short black dreadlocks with the tips dyed orange.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a 20-year-old man was attached at Leeds University Union.

The night was open to other students and the public so the suspect may not necessarily be a student.