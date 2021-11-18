Man repeatedly punched in unprovoked dancefloor attack at Leeds University Union
A man was left with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket after an unprovoked attack at Leeds University Union.
The 20-year-old victim was was repeatedly punched in the face in the early hours of September 18.
Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in relation to the attack.
The suspect was described as a black male, aged about 20, about 5ft 9ins tall, with short black dreadlocks with the tips dyed orange.
The night was open to other students and the public so the suspect may not necessarily be a student.
Anyone who recognises him from the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1126 Carroll at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210476595 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.