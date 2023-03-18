Leanne Ridings, 35, was spotted by officers in Leeds as she picked up another woman in a silver Fiesta on the afternoon of July 15, 2000. The vehicle drove off and when it returned minutes later, the passenger got back out. Soon after, the officers saw two men make an exchange with Ridings through the car window. A second woman also made an exchange with her a short time later.

When the officers approached the car, Ridings refused to open the door and was seen putting something down her trousers. She was arrested and found to be in possession of a mobile phone and £720 in cash that was contaminated with heroin. Examination of the phone revealed it was the number for a so-called ‘ring and bring’ drug dealing line, which moved to a new number the following day.

Ridings, of Gilpin View, Leeds, claimed the money was for building materials for her dad and said she had only just picked up the car prior to being arrested. She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, on the basis that it was only on that one day. The prosecution offered no evidence on an earlier charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Leeds Crown Court heard Leanne Ridings had been in a relationship with the ringleader of a gang dealing heroin and crack cocaine. Picture: Tony Johnson

Leeds Crown Court heard that at the time of the offence, she had been in a relationship with the ringleader of a gang dealing heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for 11 years and six months in January.

Rukhshanda Japeen Hussain, mitigating for Ridings, said the offending was due to her relationship with that man, who had also exerted significant influence on his own sister. His sister had received a suspended sentence for her role in the gang’s activities.

Ms Japeen Hussain said her client had not committed any further offences since her arrest and had cut all ties with those involved in the drugs conspiracy. She added that an immediate prison sentence would be “devastating” on Ridings’ children and her mother, for whom she is a registered carer.