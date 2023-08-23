Wakefield paedophile Kristian Annus, 29, was arrested on February 19 this year after police received a report that he had sexually assaulted a child in Kirklees. He was charged two days later.

Annus, of Lincoln Street, pleaded guilty to attempted rape. He appeared before Leeds Crown Court for his sentencing hearing today, and was jailed for 10 years and six months.

He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order, which will place restrictions on his activity following any release from prison, and he will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Police custody picture of Kristian Annus, 29, of Lincoln Street in Wakefield. He has been jailed for more than a decade for attempting to rape a young boy. (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

PC Jay Laughton of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team said: “Annus is without doubt a dangerous sexual predator and we welcome his conviction and sentencing.

"He took advantage of his young victim in the most appalling way and subjected him to what has clearly been a dreadful offence.

“I want to praise the bravery of the victim and his family in reporting what took place and then supporting the prosecution which has put this man behind bars.

“The courage shown by victims and their families in coming forwards and seeing justice done is key in allowing police and partners in the CPS to get offenders such as Annus off our streets.