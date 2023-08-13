3 . Kyrone Noble

Kyrone Noble was jailed for three years and six months after crashing a moped while trying to evade police. There was a short pursuit through residential streets until Noble went into a park but lost control of the bike. Failing to get it going again, he tried to run but was apprehended. Police found more than £300 worth of cocaine on him and he admitted dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance. Photo: WYP