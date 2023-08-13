Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Crown Court round up: The faces of criminals locked up this week for GBH, drug dealing and rape

It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals put behind bars for a range of horrific offences.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

They include a pervert who convinced a young teenager that he was in love with her before having sex with her and a thug who broke into a love rival’s Leeds home and attacked him as he slept, biting him and stabbing in the leg with a shard of glass from a mirror he smashed.

Take a look in our gallery below of the faces of those who were jailed this week:

The following criminals have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

The following criminals have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Raheem Rabbani, 27, of Wakefield, was jailed for five years and seven months after he was caught with more than £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and around £14,000 in cash following a series of busts. During an initial arrest Rabbani was found hiding what was suspected to be cocaine in a baby's cot. Rabbani admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs, three of possessing criminal property, and three counts of possessing cannabis.

Raheem Rabbani, 27, of Wakefield, was jailed for five years and seven months after he was caught with more than £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and around £14,000 in cash following a series of busts. During an initial arrest Rabbani was found hiding what was suspected to be cocaine in a baby's cot. Rabbani admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs, three of possessing criminal property, and three counts of possessing cannabis.

Kyrone Noble was jailed for three years and six months after crashing a moped while trying to evade police. There was a short pursuit through residential streets until Noble went into a park but lost control of the bike. Failing to get it going again, he tried to run but was apprehended. Police found more than £300 worth of cocaine on him and he admitted dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Kyrone Noble was jailed for three years and six months after crashing a moped while trying to evade police. There was a short pursuit through residential streets until Noble went into a park but lost control of the bike. Failing to get it going again, he tried to run but was apprehended. Police found more than £300 worth of cocaine on him and he admitted dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Convicted people trafficker Christopher Hennigan was jailed for 11 years and 10 months for firing a gun inside a neighbour's house in Swacliffe during a row. After fleeing the house he was found near Selby in North Yorkshire. In a separate case, Hennigan was also found to have orchestrated a people-trafficking operation from Europe after a campervan bound for Britain was found containing immigrants.

Convicted people trafficker Christopher Hennigan was jailed for 11 years and 10 months for firing a gun inside a neighbour's house in Swacliffe during a row. After fleeing the house he was found near Selby in North Yorkshire. In a separate case, Hennigan was also found to have orchestrated a people-trafficking operation from Europe after a campervan bound for Britain was found containing immigrants.

