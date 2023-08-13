It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals put behind bars for a range of horrific offences.
Take a look in our gallery below of the faces of those who were jailed this week:
The following criminals have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. Photo: WYP
2. Raheem Rabbani
Raheem Rabbani, 27, of Wakefield, was jailed for five years and seven months after he was caught with more than £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and around £14,000 in cash following a series of busts. During an initial arrest Rabbani was found hiding what was suspected to be cocaine in a baby's cot. Rabbani admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs, three of possessing criminal property, and three counts of possessing cannabis. Photo: WYP
3. Kyrone Noble
Kyrone Noble was jailed for three years and six months after crashing a moped while trying to evade police. There was a short pursuit through residential streets until Noble went into a park but lost control of the bike. Failing to get it going again, he tried to run but was apprehended. Police found more than £300 worth of cocaine on him and he admitted dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance. Photo: WYP
4. Christopher Hennigan
Convicted people trafficker Christopher Hennigan was jailed for 11 years and 10 months for firing a gun inside a neighbour's house in Swacliffe during a row. After fleeing the house he was found near Selby in North Yorkshire. In a separate case, Hennigan was also found to have orchestrated a people-trafficking operation from Europe after a campervan bound for Britain was found containing immigrants. Photo: WYP