2 . Darren McTiernan

A volatile thug smeared cat litter filled with faeces over his partner’s face and would throw hot drinks over her, as well as forcing her to choose between him or her friends. Darren McTiernan, 47, of Ashwood Green, Havercroft, used violence frequently and threatened to “take her somewhere so her family would never find her”. He was jailed for 32 months.

Photo: WYP