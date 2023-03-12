Here are nine criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week.
2. Darren McTiernan
A volatile thug smeared cat litter filled with faeces over his partner’s face and would throw hot drinks over her, as well as forcing her to choose between him or her friends. Darren McTiernan, 47, of Ashwood Green, Havercroft, used violence frequently and threatened to “take her somewhere so her family would never find her”. He was jailed for 32 months.
3. Lee Collins
A swindling employee who defrauded two consecutive Leeds employers splashed out £8,000 on a new kitchen for his home using cash directly from a company’s account. Finance worker Lee Collins, 44, of Rookwood Road, Osmondthorpe tried to steal more than £20,000 from the firms. He was jailed for 34 months.
4. Dale Garbutt
A motorbike-riding street dealer claimed £27,000 found stashed at a Knottingley house came from a friend who won £1 million on a lottery scratchcard. Dale Garbutt, 32, of Orchard Hill, Castleford, denied having any involvement in drugs and concocted the story after officers pointed out he was making a modest £340 a week as a driver. He was jailed for 53 months.
