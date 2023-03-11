Police were called to investigate after reports of gunshots fired outside an address on Shepherds Place in Chapeltown during the early hours of 15 May last year. Investigators found that a shot penetrated the porch door at the property and smashed the glass window, causing pellet damage to the front door.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentence yesterday (Friday) Bilal Ahmed, aged 21, of Harold Terrace, Hyde Park; Motibur Rahman, aged 24, of Harehills Avenue, Harehills; Hassanuj Jamal, aged 21, of Hill Top Avenue, Chapeltown; Mohammed Ahmed, aged 18, of Markham Avenue, Chapeltown; and Mohammed Arman Rashid, aged 20, of Hill Top Avenue, Chapeltown, were jailed for a total of 33 years and four months.

They were all convicted of charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Bilal Ahmed (middle), Hassanuj Jamal (top right), Arman Rashid (bottom right), Mohammed Ahmed (bottom left), Motibur Rahman (top left)

Bilal Ahmed admitted the charges, as well as another count of conspiracy to possess a converted firearm, while Rahman, Jamal, Mohammed Ahmed and Rashid were all found guilty following a trial that lasted two weeks at Leeds Crown Court.

During the trial, the jury saw CCTV footage of the five men which was said to show them arranging to travel to Shepherds Place. On arrival, they were seen carrying out various roles in connection with the incident.

While Jamal fired the shots, the court heard that Arman Rashid, was the lookout and organiser. Mohammed Ahmed also acted as an organiser, while Motibur Rahman was the getaway driver.

As Jamal used the gun, Bilal Ahmed set about damaging a silver Audi car parked outside the property with a hatchet.

Appearing before the court for sentencing today, Jamal was jailed for six years and seven months; Bilal Ahmed was jailed for seven years and seven months; Rahman was jailed for five and a half years, Mohammed Ahmed was jailed for six and a half years; and Rashid was jailed for seven years and three months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the public for their support during this investigation and for the information that has been provided. West Yorkshire Police is committed to conducting detailed and thorough investigations into all firearms discharges in the communities of West Yorkshire.

“I am pleased with the sentences handed down today and hope that it not only reassures the communities of Leeds of the action we will take against those suspected of firearms offences, but also serves as a clear warning to those who carry weapons to cause fear, that we will do everything we can to detect them and bring those responsible to justice.”