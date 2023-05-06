Max Lambert, 34, Liam Whitaker, 39 and Liam Hanbury, 41, have each been jailed for 30 years after attacking their victim with a machete and an axe. The trio attacked the victim in Halifax, West Yorks,. on January 18 last year and he had to have surgery to reattach his leg which had been severed below the knee.

They were all sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (May 3) after being found guilty of the attempted murder of the man. Lambert, of Bradford, was jailed for 30 years with an additional five years on extended licence after being founded guilty of attempted murder in a trial which concluded in September 2022.

Whitaker, of Bradford, and Hanbury of nearby Shipley, were both sentenced to 30 years each, with an additional five years on extended licence on their sentences.

Detective inspector Rob Stevens said that the men 'inflicted dreadful injuries' on the victim in a 'clear attempt to commit murder.'

He said: "These three men inflicted dreadful injuries on their victim in what was a brutal assault which we and two jury’s believed was a clear attempt to commit murder.

"Their attack on the victim resulted in him suffering life changing injuries and the savagery of their attack has been reflected in the very substantial sentences handed down by the courts. These men were swiftly tracked down and arrested in a comprehensive police investigation following the attack and I hope the victim can take some comfort from seeing these men jailed for such lengthy periods."

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths said: "The very significant sentences given to these men make plain that those who think it is acceptable to carry weapons and also use them, can expect to spend many years behind bars.

"I can also promise criminals that, as this case demonstrates, West Yorkshire Police will use every resource it has to hunt down and bring to justice those involved in serious violent offending.