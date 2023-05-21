Here are the faces of 12 dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds.
1. Leeds Crown Court round-up
Clockwise from top left: Dangerous sex predator Benjamin Creek, warped music teacher Paul Moxon and teenage killers Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott are among those locked up in Leeds this week Photo: WYP
2. Lewis Clarke
A prisoner threatened to kill officers and then himself after they tried to take a games console from him. Lewis Clarke, 25, was caught on camera during a 10-minute stand-off in the doorway of his cell at HMP Wealstun - before eventually handing over two weapons to the officers – including a 10-inch metal spike. He was handed another jail term to run at the end of his current sentence. Photo: WYP
3. Paul Moxon
An ageing music teacher masturbated during online lessons he would provide for children, and then used advanced computer software to superimpose pupils’ heads into sexual scenes. Warped 70-year-old Paul Moxon taught freelance lessons from his home in the Wakefield area using the meeting platform, Zoom. But he was caught out when a horrified pupil noticed he had taken his trousers down. Photo: WYP
4. Benjamin Creek
A dangerous predator who called himself “The Beast” dragged a woman with a noose around her neck in a secluded Leeds spot in broad daylight before trying to sexually assault her. Masked Benjamin Creek, 31, pounced on the lone female as she walked home after dropping her child to school. It was only when she screamed that it alerted a passing cyclist and he fled. Photo: WYP