Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Leeds Crown Court: Teenage killers, dangerous sex predator and warped paedophiles locked up this week

Here are the faces of 12 dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st May 2023, 16:30 BST

A warped music teacher who masturbated during online lessons to children and a dangerous sex predator who dragged a woman with a noose around her neck have been jailed this week.

Leeds Crown Court also heard the cases of two teenagers who murdered Huddersfield schoolboy Khayri Mclean and a convicted terrorist who has been handed another jail sentence.

Those locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week include...

Clockwise from top left: Dangerous sex predator Benjamin Creek, warped music teacher Paul Moxon and teenage killers Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott are among those locked up in Leeds this week

1. Leeds Crown Court round-up

Clockwise from top left: Dangerous sex predator Benjamin Creek, warped music teacher Paul Moxon and teenage killers Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott are among those locked up in Leeds this week Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
A prisoner threatened to kill officers and then himself after they tried to take a games console from him. Lewis Clarke, 25, was caught on camera during a 10-minute stand-off in the doorway of his cell at HMP Wealstun - before eventually handing over two weapons to the officers – including a 10-inch metal spike. He was handed another jail term to run at the end of his current sentence.

2. Lewis Clarke

A prisoner threatened to kill officers and then himself after they tried to take a games console from him. Lewis Clarke, 25, was caught on camera during a 10-minute stand-off in the doorway of his cell at HMP Wealstun - before eventually handing over two weapons to the officers – including a 10-inch metal spike. He was handed another jail term to run at the end of his current sentence. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
An ageing music teacher masturbated during online lessons he would provide for children, and then used advanced computer software to superimpose pupils’ heads into sexual scenes. Warped 70-year-old Paul Moxon taught freelance lessons from his home in the Wakefield area using the meeting platform, Zoom. But he was caught out when a horrified pupil noticed he had taken his trousers down.

3. Paul Moxon

An ageing music teacher masturbated during online lessons he would provide for children, and then used advanced computer software to superimpose pupils’ heads into sexual scenes. Warped 70-year-old Paul Moxon taught freelance lessons from his home in the Wakefield area using the meeting platform, Zoom. But he was caught out when a horrified pupil noticed he had taken his trousers down. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
A dangerous predator who called himself “The Beast” dragged a woman with a noose around her neck in a secluded Leeds spot in broad daylight before trying to sexually assault her. Masked Benjamin Creek, 31, pounced on the lone female as she walked home after dropping her child to school. It was only when she screamed that it alerted a passing cyclist and he fled.

4. Benjamin Creek

A dangerous predator who called himself “The Beast” dragged a woman with a noose around her neck in a secluded Leeds spot in broad daylight before trying to sexually assault her. Masked Benjamin Creek, 31, pounced on the lone female as she walked home after dropping her child to school. It was only when she screamed that it alerted a passing cyclist and he fled. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3