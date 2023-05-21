2 . Lewis Clarke

A prisoner threatened to kill officers and then himself after they tried to take a games console from him. Lewis Clarke, 25, was caught on camera during a 10-minute stand-off in the doorway of his cell at HMP Wealstun - before eventually handing over two weapons to the officers – including a 10-inch metal spike. He was handed another jail term to run at the end of his current sentence. Photo: WYP