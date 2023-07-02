Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Crown Court round-up: The faces of criminals who have been locked up this week

Two men involved in a ‘sophisticated’ organised criminal organisation and a man who raped a young girl over 100 times were among those jailed this week.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

A “vile” thug who threatened his own son and a convicted terrorist who robbed a shop with a hammer were also among those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court in the last seven days.

Below are the faces of some of those to be sentenced this week.

1. The criminals sentenced this week

These are the faces of some of those sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in the last seven days. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Ruel Craig was found with crack cocaine, heroin, two combat knives and a machete after fleeing from police in a stolen car in December last year. He was sentenced to 50 months in jail this week for charges including possession with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

2. Ruel Craig

Ruel Craig was found with crack cocaine, heroin, two combat knives and a machete after fleeing from police in a stolen car in December last year. He was sentenced to 50 months in jail this week for charges including possession with intent to supply and dangerous driving. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Matthew Manners, 43, was one of two men sentenced for their part in dealing vast amounts of cocaine across Leeds and the north of England. He and his partner were part of a "sophisticated" organised crime group that used encrypted mobile phones to purchase and distribute the drugs. Manners was sentenced to 12 years at Leeds Crown Court this week for his part in the offences.

3. Matthew Manners

Matthew Manners, 43, was one of two men sentenced for their part in dealing vast amounts of cocaine across Leeds and the north of England. He and his partner were part of a "sophisticated" organised crime group that used encrypted mobile phones to purchase and distribute the drugs. Manners was sentenced to 12 years at Leeds Crown Court this week for his part in the offences. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Benjamin Connor was sentenced to two years on top of a current six year sentence he was already serving as part of his role in the purchase and sale of cocaine in Leeds. He was described as Manners's "trusted associate" and acted as a courier for the gang. The court heard that he and Manners were involved in the purchase and distribution of at least 15kg of cocaine throughout 2020.

4. Benjamin Connor

Benjamin Connor was sentenced to two years on top of a current six year sentence he was already serving as part of his role in the purchase and sale of cocaine in Leeds. He was described as Manners's "trusted associate" and acted as a courier for the gang. The court heard that he and Manners were involved in the purchase and distribution of at least 15kg of cocaine throughout 2020. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

