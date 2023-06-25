Leeds Crown Court round-up: The faces of criminals who have been dealt justice this week

A cocaine-snorting driver who killed a cyclist while travelling at nearly twice the speed limit, a “laughing” thug who stamped on a woman’s head repeatedly and a pervert with a hair fetish who tried to convince a teenage girl to go to a salon with him, and then to bed.
Other cases included a knife-wielding drug addict who robbed a KFC and McDonald’s, and a man who attacked a taxi driver after he claimed he charged him too much.
1. The criminals convicted this week
The faces of those who appeared in court this week, with most being sent to jail. Photo: WYP
2. William Molloy
The knife-wielding Molloy targeted a KFC in Wakefield twice in less than two weeks, threatening staff into giving him cash. He then held up a McDonald's by opening the window of the drive-thru and ordering shocked workers to hand over money. The 32-year-old was jailed for a total of nine years. Photo: WYP
3. Dale Simpson
Simpson was ordered to stay away from his partner by a restraining order would regularly hide in bushes across from her home to spy on her. He then beat her unconscious during an argument. The 34-year-old was handed a 20-month sentence for ABH among others. Photo: WYP
4. James Smith
Aging paedophile was found in possession of a phone with an internet history-wiping app, which put him in breach of a sexual harm prevention order. He was given the order in 2016 in Kent for trying to groom a youngster online and meet them. The 75-year-old was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months this week. Photo: Kent Police