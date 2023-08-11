A pervert who convinced a young teenager that he was in love with her, then had sex with her has been told by his victim: “You ruined my childhood.”

David Salisbury was today jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts penetrative sexual activity with a child following a trial. The 43-year-old contacted the girl in the mid 2000s and declared his feelings for her after swapping messages with her for months.

Jailing him, the judge, Recorder Tahir Khan KC said: “Over the best part of a year, you groomed this child and made her think this was a relationship when it clearly was not.

It’s clear to me shew only wanted to be loved, but was vulnerable and you took advantage of that vulnerability.

Salisbury denied the offences but was found guilty during a trial at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by WYP / National World)

"There was a complete denial of any wrongdoing and not showed a hint of regret or responsibility.”

The court heard that Salisbury, now of Beckbridge Way, Normanton, had unprotected sex with the girl twice, despite her reluctance. He had a girlfriend at the time.

In an impact statement that the victim bravely read out to the court, she said: “For years I have held a secret because I was ashamed. I found myself in this situation that I realised was wrong.

"You groomed me, abused me and sexually assaulted me. For years you have controlled my life.

"You convinced me that it was real and you cared for me. You stood there and believed you did nothing wrong, but you ruined my childhood.”

Mitigating for Salisbury, James Littlehales said that his client, although having 35 convictions for 74 offences, has never been in trouble for or even investigated for sexual offences. He said that he has also become a “model prisoner” during his time spent on remand.”

DC Reece Hampshire, from the Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit who led the investigation said afterwards: “These offences have troubled the victim for the past 17 years whilst they attempt to process the abuse they were subjected to. The lasting impact of what took place has cost them more than can be expressed in words.

“The level of courage it takes for the victim to come forwards after so many years and report the matter to the police cannot be understated. I have nothing but feelings of admiration for their bravery and determination in the pursuit of justice for what they have been through.

“I hope that this conviction can be the start of a new beginning for the victim and that they can begin to heal from the pain inflicted all those years ago and more recently during the court process.

“The victim would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation and court processes for their actions leading to this much welcomed conviction.