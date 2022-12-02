Gavin Smith, 37, abused his position as a teacher while giving the 16-year-old girl one-to-one tuition, admitting that sexual touching took place in the classroom. Leeds Crown Court heard that Smith was assigned to give the pupil extra tuition to help her pass her GCSEs. The pair were often alone in a classroom, outside of normal class time.

Philip Standfast, prosecuting, said the teacher began to get “physically close” with the pupil - who he knew to be vulnerable at the time - and gave her his personal email address. He admitted kissing the pupil and engaging in sexual activity on several occasions.

Mr Standfast read out a statement from the victim, who said the abuse had “massively impacted” her education, mental health and career prospects. She said she found it difficult to trust people and to discuss her emotions.

Gavin Smith, 37, has been jailed after admitting to sexual activity with a pupil (stock image for illustrative purposes)

The statement added: “I became very detached and distanced myself hugely from family and friends. I have suffered severe anxiety for many years that has led to panic attacks. I struggle to go out alone as I feel anxious about people around me and the defendant could be around.”

Smith, of York Road, Acomb, York, pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of trust (sexual activity with a child) and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Robin Frieze said Smith had shown a “high level of remorse” and accepted full responsibility for his actions. Mr Frieze added: “He understands that it was his role to protect her and he has been completely open about his understanding of the harm that he caused to her. He has punished himself very substantially.”

Smith was sentenced to six months in jail. He must sign the sex offences register for 10 years and has been barred for life from working with children or vulnerable adults. He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Smith of York Road, Acomb, York, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Smith committed these offences while he was in a position of trust as a teacher, and he would have been in no doubt at the time that his actions were a complete breach of his professional and moral responsibility to protect young people from harm.

“The victim was vulnerable in this situation and his actions have had a lasting traumatic impact on her life, both then and over the years since. It took a great deal of courage for her to relive what had happened, and she was supported throughout the investigation by specialist safeguarding officers and an independent sexual violence adviser.