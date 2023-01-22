Leeds Crown Court also heard cases of dangerous paedophiles and crack cocaine dealers caught red-handed by the police. Those jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week included:

Lee Beevers

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banned driver who killed a cyclist while travelling at nearly three times the speed limit, later callously took to Facebook to say “f*** West Yorkshire Police” after being caught. Lee Beevers was driving his friend’s powerful Honda Civic Type-R when he ploughed into 33-year-old Alan Tankard then made off. The Honda was found burned out a short time later and 27-year-old Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton was arrested the next day.

Clockwise from left: Lee Beevers, who hit a cyclist at 80mph, and paedophiles Mark Greenwood and Andrew Winton

Carl Parkin

An addict sold drugs to an undercover police officer who was taking part in an operation to disrupt dealing in Leeds. Between September and November in 2021, the officer bought drugs by calling the number on nine separate occasions. Twice, the drugs – including crack cocaine and heroin – were handed over by Carl Parkin. Arrested in March of last year, the 47-year-old, of Torre Gardens, Burmantofts, told police: “I’m not a dealer, I’m a user.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Winton

A “lonely” paedophile who targeted a vulnerable boy and bought him drugs in return for abusing him has been jailed. Andrew Winton, 55, of Falcon Drive, Castleford, “preyed” on the young teenager after he was introduced to him by a friend. He became so obsessed with the boy that he even kept a picture of him on his fireplace. The boy’s life has since descended into drug addiction, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clockwise from right: Liam Woods, who left his friend badly injured after crashing during a police chase, and drug dealers Timothy Payne and Carl Parkin

Liam Woods

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banned driver lost control of a high-powered car and ploughed into a Leeds barbershop before fleeing and leaving his badly-injured friend in the passenger seat. During the chase with police, Liam Woods quickly reached 86mph in built-up areas of Wortley before the VW Golf R smashed into the shopfront of Tonic Barbershop. 23-year-old Woods, of Heights Way, Armley, was jailed and banned from driving for more than three years.

Mark Greenwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child rapist who “expects to die in prison” has had his lengthy jail term extended further after a second abuse victim came forward. Mark Greenwood was described as a “dangerous” paedophile and handed a 19-year extended jail term in 2019 for what the judge described as a “campaign of rape” against a young girl. The 57-year-old, formerly of King Street, Normanton, was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another girl.

Timothy Payne

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drug dealer who was caught red-handed but spent three years denying the offences been blasted by a judge for wasting the police and the court’s time. Heroin and crack cocaine seller Timothy Payne, of Holtdale View, Adel, was caught by police Leeds in 2019 but maintained his innocence. The 41-year-old was caught carrying a black satchel which contained 51 wraps of heroin and 21 wraps of crack cocaine. He also had two mobile phones and more than £1,630 in cash.

Paul Butcher

Advertisement Hide Ad