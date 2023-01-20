Mark Greenwood was described as a “dangerous” paedophile and handed a 19-year extended jail term in 2019 for what the judge described as a “campaign of rape” against a young girl.

The 57-year-old was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another girl.

The court was told that it was a single incident and occurred when the youngster was just eight. He initially denied the offence, but later changed his plea to guilty.

Mark Greenwood has had another three years added to his existing jail sentence.

Judge Christopher Batty, who dealt with him in 2019, handed him a three-year extension to his existing sentence and said: “The one thing that becomes absolutely apparent is that I was totally right when I took the view that you were dangerous.”

Greenwood, formerly of King Street, Normanton is now serving a serving prisoner at HMP Wakefield. He pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and sexual assaults of his first victim in 2019. He also took photographs and filmed himself abusing the young victim. He tried to minimise his horrific offending by claiming his victim enjoyed the abuse.

His barrister at the time conceded that Greenwood felt he would die behind bars.

The court was told that the second victim had remained quiet and denied she had been abused at the time, but eventually confessed.

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson said the girl had been badly affected and was undergoing “intensive counselling” to come to terms with her experience.

Representing Greenwood this week, Allan Armbrister told the court that Greenwood deserved some credit for changing his plea to guilty for the second victim.

He said: “He saw sense to change to guilty after his not-guilty plea. He said he was truly sorry and did not want to cause any more trauma.”