2 . Jason Ward

Cowardly drunk driver Jason Ward ran off after hitting a 59-year-old woman with his van in Elland Road – leaving her to die. Pedestrian Vanessa Barnes had just left the Planet Ice rink after watching her son play for Leeds Knights on December 10 last year. As she walked along the pavement at about 7.30pm, she was struck by a Ford Transit van driven by Jason Ward. Ward had spent three hours in a Morley pub with his girlfriend, drinking six pints of lager before getting behind the wheel. During his sentencing hearing this week, Leeds Crown Court heard that he was drunk, and his intoxication would have impacted his driving. Ward, of Throstle Road, Middleton, was jailed for eight years and four months and must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison. His disqualification from driving was extended for 66 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police