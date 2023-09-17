The criminals in the below gallery have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week for a range of crimes.
The summary of the cases to be heard in court this week is in the gallery below:
1. Leeds Crown Court
2. Jason Ward
Cowardly drunk driver Jason Ward ran off after hitting a 59-year-old woman with his van in Elland Road – leaving her to die.
Pedestrian Vanessa Barnes had just left the Planet Ice rink after watching her son play for Leeds Knights on December 10 last year. As she walked along the pavement at about 7.30pm, she was struck by a Ford Transit van driven by Jason Ward.
Ward had spent three hours in a Morley pub with his girlfriend, drinking six pints of lager before getting behind the wheel. During his sentencing hearing this week, Leeds Crown Court heard that he was drunk, and his intoxication would have impacted his driving.
Ward, of Throstle Road, Middleton, was jailed for eight years and four months and must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison. His disqualification from driving was extended for 66 months.
3. Qasim Ahmed
Qasim Ahmed was caught with cocaine and heroin between his buttocks after being stopped outside a fish and chip shop - and then denied it was his.
Ahmed was taken to the police station for a full search, and officers found 50 wraps of cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin concealed between his buttocks worth an estimated £900.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and sent to prison for three years.
4. Jack Duree
Cocaine-fuelled Jack Duree from Wakefield strangled his girlfriend and called her vile names during a campaign of coercive behaviour.
Duree constantly accused his now-ex partner of cheating. The 26-year-old gaslighted and belittled her, pulled clumps out of her hair and drained her money to buy crack cocaine.
Duree was jailed for two years and handed a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.