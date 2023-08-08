Officers visited the home of Pusetwaran Salah in Stanley Road, Harehills, on April 26 this year as part of a missing person’s enquiry. Salah directed the police to 11 cannabis plants which were growing in his loft.

The 41-year-old told police he obtained the plants and equipment from another person who helped him set it up, and that the cannabis was for his own use. It would have produced a yield of around 0.5kg.

Salah was arrested and charged with the production of cannabis, pleading guilty at the first opportunity. Prosecutors accepted that the grow was for Salah’s personal use, and a second charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply was abandoned.

41-year-old Pusetwaran Salah, of Stanley Road, Harehills, was sentenced for the production of cannabis (Photo by Google/Adobe Stock)

During Salah’s sentencing hearing on Monday, probation officer Malcolm Brown told Leeds Crown Court that the defendant still smokes around £50 worth of cannabis a week, although he had cut down his use.

Salah, who required a Kurdish Sorani translator, has two previous convictions for criminal damage and battery. Passing his sentencing remarks, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: “You are someone who has been smoking cannabis for a period of time and habitually takes cannabis.

“Let me warn you that if you come before the court again, for an offence of similar nature, you will go to custody. You must understand that growing cannabis, whether for personal use or otherwise, is illegal in this country.”