Leeds Crown Court: 15 criminals sentenced this week including dangerous sex predator who attacked grandmother

It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court with a number of criminals sentenced for their crimes.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

They include a dangerous sex offender who rugby tackled a grandmother in a secluded motorway tunnel and sexually assaulted her, warning her: “Scream and I’ll kill you.”

There was also a drug dealer who tried to outrun police before he smashed into a brick wall which caused the pursuing vehicle to plough into him and a jealous boyfriend who attacked his partner when she refused to answer if ex lovers were “better in bed.”

Below is a gallery featuring some of those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court this week...

Dangerous sex offender Lee Belsham, rugby tackled a grandmother in a secluded M62 motorway tunnel and sexually assaulted her, warning her: “Scream and I’ll kill you.” He has been handed an extended 10-year jail sentence.

Paul O’Donnell became fixated on his partner's former lovers, wanting to know full details and quizzing her on “whether they were better than him in bed”. He attacked her several times, grabbing her the jaw and pinning her down, when she refused to answer. Judge Ray Singh jailed him for 28 months.

Cocaine dealer Baljit Singh, was found to be stashing the drugs at the Wakefield home he shared with his partner and children. Police found almost 65 grammes of cocaine hidden in a shoebox in the under-stairs cupboard. Reducing the sentence to take his guilty pleas into account, the judge jailed him for 27 months.

