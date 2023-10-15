Leeds Crown Court: 15 criminals sentenced this week including dangerous sex predator who attacked grandmother
It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court with a number of criminals sentenced for their crimes.
They include a dangerous sex offender who rugby tackled a grandmother in a secluded motorway tunnel and sexually assaulted her, warning her: “Scream and I’ll kill you.”
There was also a drug dealer who tried to outrun police before he smashed into a brick wall which caused the pursuing vehicle to plough into him and a jealous boyfriend who attacked his partner when she refused to answer if ex lovers were “better in bed.”
Below is a gallery featuring some of those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court this week...
