Police car ploughed into drug dealer's Audi during high-speed pursuit through Leeds village

A drug dealer tried to outrun police before he smashed into a brick wall which caused the pursuing vehicle to plough into him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Neesham took off at speed in Boston Spa when police saw his Audi being driven erratically and running a red light on the morning of August 20, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He reached speeds of up to 80mph on the A659 which has limits of 40mph and 30mph when he noticed the police car behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old then tried to negotiate a turn onto Leys Lane, but due to his excessive speed ploughed straight into a garden wall, causing his car to bounce back into the middle of the road.

Neesham smashed into a wall on the corner of the A659 and Leys Lane in Boston Spa, with the police vehicle then ploughing into his car. (pics by WYP / Google Maps / National World)

The pursuing police vehicle was unable to stop in time and smashed into the stricken Audi. Neesham got out and ran and was seen hurling a package under a parked car as he went.

He was quickly detained by an officer on foot and the bag recovered, which contained 22 grammes of cocaine worth up to £300 and more than four grammes of cannabis.

In the Audi they found two phones and a quantity of cash. A saliva swab was taken at the scene which resulted in a positive test for being over the cannabis limit, but the charge was not followed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search of his home on Garth End, Collingham, uncovered dealer bags and more cash. During his police interview he said the drugs were for personal use.

The warehouse operative later said he was a heavy cannabis user and had got into debt, so was slowly paying it back by selling drugs for the dealer.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and dangerous driving. He has eight previous convictions, including dealing cannabis, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and aggravated vehicle taking.

A pre-sentence report into his offending found that he expressed remorse and that he “panicked” when he saw the police and “regrets not pulling over”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been on remand in HMP Leeds since his arrest, and was finding it “tough”, his barrister Ashleigh Metcalfe said in mitigation. She said he had a difficult upbringing and had no family support.