Leeds Crown Court: 14 criminals sentenced this week including paedophile, armed robbers and drug dealers

Here are 14 criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week and their crimes
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Masked robbers who terrified a shopkeeper with Samurai swords and a man who caught with 60kgs of cocaine and MDMA have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Leeds Crown Court also heard the cases of a shop owner found with £160k worth of illicit tobacco and cigarettes and a teenager who travelled across Leeds to rob other youngsters in KFC.

Those sentenced in Leeds this week include...

Clockwise from left: Drug dealer Michael Flint and masked robbers Brandon Jarrett and Jeffrey Chikosha

1. Leeds Crown Court round-up

A 'shameless' Leeds burglar who tunnelled into a neighbour’s cellar. Josef Ziga, 51, removed brickwork separating his property and an adjoining one to gain access to its cellar area. He made several trips into the property between January 11 and January 16 and removed property including power tools and hand tools. He then tried to blame it on someone else.

Josef Ziga

A thief who brazenly barged his way into the till area of a Nisa in Beeston and began stealing £209 worth of bottles of spirits. Aaron Conlon, 26, was wrestled to the ground by a plucky female member of staff, before eventually getting up and leaving the store. He was already on a warrant for arrest when he stole the bottles of spirits from the Nisa Extra store.

Aaron Conlon

A drug dealer caught with 16kgs of cocaine and 48kgs of MDMA. Michael Flint, 55, was stopped in his car by police in East End Park. Officers found 10kgs of cocaine hidden inside. A further search was made at a nearby address controlled by Flint on Vinery Mount, where officers discovered the 48 kilos of MDMA and a further three kgs of cocaine. Two of his accomplices, from Manchester, were also jailed.

Michael Flint

