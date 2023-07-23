Those sentenced in Leeds this week include...
1. Leeds Crown Court round-up
Clockwise from left: Drug dealer Michael Flint and masked robbers Brandon Jarrett and Jeffrey Chikosha Photo: WYP
2. Josef Ziga
A 'shameless' Leeds burglar who tunnelled into a neighbour’s cellar. Josef Ziga, 51, removed brickwork separating his property and an adjoining one to gain access to its cellar area. He made several trips into the property between January 11 and January 16 and removed property including power tools and hand tools. He then tried to blame it on someone else. Photo: WYP
3. Aaron Conlon
A thief who brazenly barged his way into the till area of a Nisa in Beeston and began stealing £209 worth of bottles of spirits. Aaron Conlon, 26, was wrestled to the ground by a plucky female member of staff, before eventually getting up and leaving the store. He was already on a warrant for arrest when he stole the bottles of spirits from the Nisa Extra store. Photo: WYP
4. Michael Flint
A drug dealer caught with 16kgs of cocaine and 48kgs of MDMA. Michael Flint, 55, was stopped in his car by police in East End Park. Officers found 10kgs of cocaine hidden inside. A further search was made at a nearby address controlled by Flint on Vinery Mount, where officers discovered the 48 kilos of MDMA and a further three kgs of cocaine. Two of his accomplices, from Manchester, were also jailed. Photo: WYP