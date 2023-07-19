More than 60kgs of cocaine and MDMA found after police stopped car on a Leeds street

Officers from West Yorkshire Police pulled over the Vauxhall Zafira, driven by 55-year-old Michael Flint, in East End Park on January 18. They found 10kgs of cocaine hidden inside.

A further search was made at a nearby address controlled by Flint on Vinery Mount, where officers discovered the 48 kilos of MDMA and a further three kgs of cocaine.

A connected VW Tiguan was stopped by officers in the Cleveland area later that same day. Officers discovered a further three kgs of cocaine inside the car driven by Sammy Stapleton, aged 38. Nathan Reilly, aged 22, was in the passenger seat.

Michael Flint and the drugs found during the operation. (pic by WYP)

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing, Flint, of Northfield Avenue, Rothwell, was jailed for seven-years-and-six-months, for possession of cocaine and MDMA with intent to supply.

Stapleton, of Peel Hall Road, Wythenshaw, Manchester, was jailed for three-years-and-nine-months for possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and Reilly, of Oxton Avenue, also in Wythenshaw, was jailed for two-years-and-six-months for possession of cocaine with intent to supply as well as possession of an offensive weapon – a knife which was discovered during a search of his address.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts, said: “We welcome the sentences handed down today and are pleased that our actions have not only put these three men behind bars, but has made a significant disruption to the supply of Class A drugs.

