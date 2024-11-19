Cash Converters Beeston: Police issue CCTV appeal after man with handgun threatens staff in Leeds robbery
The man struck at the Cash Converters on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, at about 4pm on Monday, November 4, threatening staff with a handgun and an angle grinder.
He arrived on an electric motorbike and produced the weapons before threatening staff and demanding cash and jewellery. He turned on the angle grinder and held it towards a member of staff as he continued to make demands.
He then fled the scene on the bike with a quantity of cash and jewellery.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers linked the incident to an identical robbery at a Cash Converters shop in Bramley Shopping Centre at about 4pm on September 15.
“He threatened staff with the same weapons before stealing a quantity jewellery. The electric motorbike he used is believed to a Talaria Sting model with a blue seat.”
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the man and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240601408 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.