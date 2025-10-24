Three men wanted over aggravated burglary and assault in Leeds home
At just after noon on Saturday, August 12, three suspects drove up to a property on Torre Close in a blue Skoda Fabia.
The trio then stormed the home, demanding money while threatening a woman inside with a bladed weapon.
A man in his 50s, who lived nearby, went to assist the woman and was seriously assaulted by the male suspects, who then fled in a car. The suspects were wearing red, blue, and black coats and had hoods up.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered to be life-threatening.
DC Katie Rall of Leeds CID said: “Multiple enquiries have been ongoing into this serious offence, which resulted in the male victim receiving a number of serious injuries.
“Clearly, this was a very frightening experience for all parties, and it is important persons involved are brought to justice.”
Leeds District CID is urging anyone who can assist in the investigation to get in touch.
DC Rall added: “We would ask anyone who has any information or footage or who saw a blue Skoda Fabia being driven away from the scene to contact us.
“Information can be given anonymously to Leeds CID on 101 or inline at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250460442.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”