Police release photos of five men sought over Leeds railway station fight
Officers investigating a fight at Leeds railway station in September have released photos in connection with the incident.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Just after 9.45pm on Saturday 6 September, a fight broke out between several men at Leeds Railway Station during which two men were assaulted.
“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the men or who have any information regarding the fight is asking to contact BTP or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 872 of 6 September.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.