Leeds councillor in plea for public help after reporting suspected drug house to police

A Leeds councillor has issued a plea for public help after reporting a suspected drug den to police.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Coun Paul Wray, of the Hunslet and Riverside ward, confirmed the news via his official Facebook account.

Read More

Read More
Leeds detectives investigating disappearance of mum Aasia Majeed and her daughte...

"I've become aware of a possible trap house (drug den) property on the Arthingtons in Hunslet Carr,” he said.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police. Picture: Simon Hulme

Most Popular

"From the information I've been given, West Yorkshire Police (WYP) are already aware of the property but I will contact the local Inspector and and the Leeds Antisocial Behaviour Team to find out where we are in the process of dealing with the property.”

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police on their 101 non-emergency incident line or via their website.

“The level of information needed to acquire a Closure Order is quite significant, so it is really important that residents do report any issues of criminality that they see.” Coun Wray added.