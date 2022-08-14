Leeds councillor in plea for public help after reporting suspected drug house to police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Paul Wray, of the Hunslet and Riverside ward, confirmed the news via his official Facebook account.

"I've become aware of a possible trap house (drug den) property on the Arthingtons in Hunslet Carr,” he said.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police. Picture: Simon Hulme

"From the information I've been given, West Yorkshire Police (WYP) are already aware of the property but I will contact the local Inspector and and the Leeds Antisocial Behaviour Team to find out where we are in the process of dealing with the property.”

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police on their 101 non-emergency incident line or via their website.