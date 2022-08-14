Leeds councillor in plea for public help after reporting suspected drug house to police

Coun Paul Wray, of the Hunslet and Riverside ward, confirmed the news via his official Facebook account.
Read More
"I've become aware of a possible trap house (drug den) property on the Arthingtons in Hunslet Carr,” he said.
Most Popular
-
1
Developers admit planning breaches in construction of Leeds retirement flats
-
2
How to see Lancaster bomber and Spitfire flypasts near Leeds at Yorkshire Wartime Village
-
3
Major new £85m build-to-rent Leeds city centre development to go ahead following approval
-
4
Paedophile arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport after travelling from Ireland to meet ‘13-year-old girl’
-
5
Met Office issues thunderstorms and torrential rain weather warning for Leeds as heatwave comes to abrupt end
"From the information I've been given, West Yorkshire Police (WYP) are already aware of the property but I will contact the local Inspector and and the Leeds Antisocial Behaviour Team to find out where we are in the process of dealing with the property.”
Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police on their 101 non-emergency incident line or via their website.
“The level of information needed to acquire a Closure Order is quite significant, so it is really important that residents do report any issues of criminality that they see.” Coun Wray added.