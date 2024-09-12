A man was rushed to hospital the other day after reports that a “corrosive” substance had been thrown on him.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is everything that we know about the ongoing investigation following the incident on Tuesday (September 10).

What happened?

Police were called at 5.05pm on Tuesday and notified of an incident where a substance was reportedly thrown at a man at the door of a shop in Raynel Approach - just off Otley Old Road in Lawnswood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and ambulance staff attended and a cordon was put in place into the evening.

The incident happened outside of a shop on Raynel Approach on Tuesday, September 10 | Google

What injuries had he suffered?

The caller stated that the man appeared to have suffered an injury to his arm and was feeling a “burning sensation”.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment before being discharged.

What was the substance?

Police have said that the substance was “confirmed to be of a corrosive nature”.

What have police said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation was launched and established that the incident took place two hours before it was reported.

West Yorkshire Police have said today (Thursday) that enquiries are ongoing.

What have businesses said?

A member of staff alongside Raynel Approach said that she didn’t know what had happened and that neither did other businesses.

What to do if you have information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds District CID is investigating and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240494004.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.