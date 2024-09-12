Leeds 'corrosive' substance attack: Everything we know so far as West Yorkshire Police provide update
Below is everything that we know about the ongoing investigation following the incident on Tuesday (September 10).
What happened?
Police were called at 5.05pm on Tuesday and notified of an incident where a substance was reportedly thrown at a man at the door of a shop in Raynel Approach - just off Otley Old Road in Lawnswood.
What injuries had he suffered?
The caller stated that the man appeared to have suffered an injury to his arm and was feeling a “burning sensation”.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment before being discharged.
What was the substance?
Police have said that the substance was “confirmed to be of a corrosive nature”.
What have police said?
An investigation was launched and established that the incident took place two hours before it was reported.
West Yorkshire Police have said today (Thursday) that enquiries are ongoing.
What have businesses said?
A member of staff alongside Raynel Approach said that she didn’t know what had happened and that neither did other businesses.
What to do if you have information.
Leeds District CID is investigating and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240494004.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.