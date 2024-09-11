Horror as 'corrosive' liquid thrown over man outside of Leeds shop as West Yorkshire Police investigate

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:03 BST
An investigation has been launched after a “corrosive” substance was thrown over a man in Leeds.

At 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were notified of an incident where a substance was reported to have been thrown at a man at the door of a shop in Raynel Approach, Leeds.

The caller reported that the man appeared to have suffered an injury to his arm and was feeling a burning sensation.

The man reportedly had the substance thrown over him at the door of a shop on Raynel Approachplaceholder image
The man reportedly had the substance thrown over him at the door of a shop on Raynel Approach | Google`

Police and ambulance staff attended and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment before being discharged.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the substance involved was confirmed to be of a corrosive nature.

Further enquiries established the incident took place about two hours before it was reported.

Leeds District CID is investigating and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240494004.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.   

