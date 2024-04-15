Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal to track 32-year-old Owen Sharp, from Middleton, was launched last week.

It comes after the ambulance service was told in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 9) that a man had approached a member of the public on St Paul’s Street and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head, which appeared to be serious.

An urgent search for missing person Owen Sharp, who is believed to be the victim of a stabbing in Leeds city centre, is continuing. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are concerned for the man’s welfare, as the seriousness of his injuries have not yet been established. Today (April 15), officers confirmed that extensive enquiries to locate him are continuing.

He has been spotted on CCTV since the incident - at the Co-op store, in Burley, on April 11, and in Butt Lane, Farnley, on April 12.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “Although Owen might seem okay on the CCTV, we still need to find him and confirm that he is safe and well or if he needs medical attention.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information that could assist in tracing him, and we continue to appeal directly to Owen to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with a slim face, brown hair and a stubble beard. He was seen on CCTV wearing an orange padded coat, grey trousers and white trainers. He has links to Armley and Hyde Park.

Police confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.