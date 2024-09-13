A cordon has been in place throughout this morning following a stabbing in Leeds city centre.

At 12.10am today (Friday), police received a report from the ambulance service of a stabbing on Kirkgate.

Officers attended and found a man in his forties with an injury to his arm. The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene was put in place to find out where the attack had occurred.

A cordon was put in place on Kirkgate following a reported stabbing in the early hours of Friday morning | Alan Dale

A further scene was put in place after the incident was established to have occurred on nearby New York Street.

A road closure was also in place overnight, but this has since been lifted.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has footage that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240498666.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.