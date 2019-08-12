Leeds city centre serious assault: Everything we know so far

Have your say

A man has been left in a 'critical condition' after an incident outside a takeaway in Leeds City Centre.

Here is everything we know so far:

When was the incident?

9.10am this morning (August 12th)

Where was the incident?

Outside Hot Stuff takeaway near the Dark Arches.

How is the incident being treated?

The attack is currently being treated as assault by police.

Did the victim go to hospital?

The victim was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for head injuries.

What is the condition of the victim?

The condition of the man has been described as 'critical'.

Are enquiries ongoing?

Yes. Police have asked any witnesses to contact them.

What do the police say?

The full statement from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the area close to Leeds station at 9.10am this morning (12/08) following reports that a man had been assaulted.

"Paramedics also attended and took the man to hospital where he is being treated for head injuries. He is currently in a critical condition.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 201 of 12/08/19.”