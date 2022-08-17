Convicted Leeds dealer avoids jail for a second time
A convicted drug dealer who narrowly avoided jail has been returned to court, where he was handed another chance.
After being given a suspended prison term last year for dealing in crack and heroin, Nathan Brady was put back before a judge this week after breaching the terms of his sentence.
The 24-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted missing appointments with probation.
Prosecutor Jade Edwards said that Brady, of Beckhill Fold in the Meanwood area, appeared in court in November where he admitted drug dealing, burglary of a non-dwelling, possession of a bladed article and failing to surrender to custody.
Most Popular
-
1
Resident claims Leeds pub music is 'like a bad night in Benidorm’ amid plans to extend opening hours
-
2
Bus services refuse to go through parts of east Leeds due to ‘antisocial behaviour and vandalism’
-
3
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
-
4
Couple attacked over city-centre cigarette request, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Aberford Road crash leaves man with injuries believed to be 'potentially life-changing'
He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
The court was told that he has three unauthorised absences from meetings with probation since then.
Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said that Brady had been turning his life around, and insisted he did not receive all the letters from probation stating he had missed appointments.
He had been working at a bakery but lost his job when he told them of his court appearance.
She said: “He is positive in terms of sorting out his life. He knows he has to be punished.
"What he is asking for is a chance. I suggest he needs to be more proactive and asks for an opportunity.”
The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey QC, agreed and said it would be “unjust” to trigger the suspended sentence and agreed that Brady had had taken steps to change his life.
Instead, he gave him 40 hours of unpaid work and warned him that should be breach it again, the next judge “may not come to the same conclusion”.