Convicted Leeds dealer avoids jail for a second time

After being given a suspended prison term last year for dealing in crack and heroin, Nathan Brady was put back before a judge this week after breaching the terms of his sentence.

The 24-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted missing appointments with probation.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said that Brady, of Beckhill Fold in the Meanwood area, appeared in court in November where he admitted drug dealing, burglary of a non-dwelling, possession of a bladed article and failing to surrender to custody.

Leeds Crown Court.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The court was told that he has three unauthorised absences from meetings with probation since then.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said that Brady had been turning his life around, and insisted he did not receive all the letters from probation stating he had missed appointments.

He had been working at a bakery but lost his job when he told them of his court appearance.

She said: “He is positive in terms of sorting out his life. He knows he has to be punished.

"What he is asking for is a chance. I suggest he needs to be more proactive and asks for an opportunity.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey QC, agreed and said it would be “unjust” to trigger the suspended sentence and agreed that Brady had had taken steps to change his life.