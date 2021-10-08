Leeds child rapist's victim: 'I will never be the person I should have been'

Benjamin Benton's victims told Leeds Crown Court of the devastating impact his abuse had on them as children and how it continues to affect their lives as adults.

Benton, 36, denied the offences but was convicted by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial in August.

The jury found Benton guilty of six charges of indecent assault against the boy and one charge of rape and one charge of indecent assault on the girl.

Both victims were aged under 13 at the time of the offences.

Judge Robin Mairs praised the "courage and dignity" of both victims who were sexually abused by Benton over a three month period in the 2000s.

Reading a victim impact statement, the man who was abused when he was a boy told the court that he cannot erase the memories of what Benton did.

"I tried my best to forget but I know I will never be able to," he said.

He told Benton: "Throughout this investigation you have continued to deny any wrongdoing and have shown no remorse."

The woman who Benton raped and abused when she was a girl told the court of the psychological trauma she has suffered.

Reading her victim impact statement, the woman said: "I will never be the person I should have been due to the actions of Benjamin Benton.

"He took away what should have been the happiest times and fun days of my life.

"The fact he has been able to lead a normal life for all these years without paying for his disgusting actions made me feel physically sick.

"Today we will have justice and today I have my closure."

Benjamin, of Brunswick Place, Wakefield, had no previous convictions before the trial in August.

Rukhshanda Hussain, mitigating, said Benton suffered trauma and loss as a younger man and had attempted suicide and suffered from addictions.

Miss Hussain said: "He has undertaken voluntary work dealing with those who have gambling addictions."

Judge Robin Mairs handed Benton a 14-year extended prison sentence, made up of a 12 year prison sentence and a two year licence extension.

Judge Mairs said: "They had the courage and dignity to revisit what happened upon them."

Benton's name will be on the sex offender resgister for life.